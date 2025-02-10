Better Money Decisions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $275.84 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $172.62 and a twelve month high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.