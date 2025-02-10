DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

RVT opened at $16.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.