JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after buying an additional 505,830 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $275.84 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

