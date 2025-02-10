Spire Wealth Management Invests $36,000 in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $9,405,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,207,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SW shares. Argus started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE SW opened at $54.00 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 672.26%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

