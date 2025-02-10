JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $90,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $275.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.