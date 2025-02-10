JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $275.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $172.62 and a twelve month high of $278.55. The stock has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

