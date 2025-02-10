DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 4,726 BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

