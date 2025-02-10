KBC Group NV Acquires 1,325 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Informatica were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Informatica by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Informatica by 826.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after buying an additional 1,324,006 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,187.62. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Informatica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of INFA stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Informatica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

