Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.20.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

