Blue Trust Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 655.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 508,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 441,516 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in YETI by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,070,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after buying an additional 165,458 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 855.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 183,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 164,404 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in YETI by 25.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 156,926 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 92.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 127,518 shares in the last quarter.
YETI stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $49.01.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
