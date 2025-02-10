Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 124.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 101.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 529.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16.
In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,000.04. This trade represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $45,051.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,754.72. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
