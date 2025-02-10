Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 124.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 101.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Incyte Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 529.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,000.04. This trade represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $45,051.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,754.72. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.