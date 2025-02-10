Financial Contrast: Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) and XPO (NYSE:XPO)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hafnia and XPO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00 XPO 1 1 15 0 2.82

Hafnia currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.93%. XPO has a consensus target price of $156.35, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than XPO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 53.44% 36.90% 22.38% XPO 4.81% 30.36% 5.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hafnia and XPO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.7% of XPO shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of XPO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hafnia and XPO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.92 billion 1.41 $793.28 million $1.70 3.13 XPO $8.07 billion 2.14 $189.00 million $3.23 45.92

Hafnia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPO. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XPO beats Hafnia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as engages in the operation of trailer manufacturing. The European Transportation segment offers dedicated truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, such as road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics, Inc. and changed its name to XPO, Inc. in December 2022. XPO, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

