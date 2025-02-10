Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rumble were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rumble by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 130,956 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the third quarter worth $185,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 995.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.50. Rumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUM shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 29,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $206,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,487,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,162,708.10. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

