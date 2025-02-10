Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 218 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 350,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Insider Activity

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $391,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,830. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $183,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,413. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,786 shares of company stock worth $1,830,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.69 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

