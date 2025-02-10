Blue Trust Inc. Buys 388 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,825,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10,687.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 316,552 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.26.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

