KBC Group NV Buys 349 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.23%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

