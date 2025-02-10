Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $418,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $229.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.