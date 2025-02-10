D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $229.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.72. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

