Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 4,556 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 208.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6,650.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 218,743 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:QS opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $281,017.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,022,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,852.15. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 308,097 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $1,632,914.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,563,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,587,965.10. This represents a 10.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,409 shares of company stock worth $3,090,581. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.