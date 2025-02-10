Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 4,556 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 208.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6,650.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 218,743 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuantumScape Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:QS opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on QS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.
View Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Volatility ETFs to Help You Profit from Market Chaos
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Lam Research: Is a NAND Upgrade Cycle the Next Growth Catalyst?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.