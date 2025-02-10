Blue Trust Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,807 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC opened at $85.10 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

