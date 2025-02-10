Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $513,000 in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Quarry LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.07.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

