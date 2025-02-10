Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $104.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,953.50. This represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

