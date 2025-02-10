Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 942 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in M/I Homes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,674,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 4,865.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
NYSE MHO opened at $116.19 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
