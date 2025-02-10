Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

