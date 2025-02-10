Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.20.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $229.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

