Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.20.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $229.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $200.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

