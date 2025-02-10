SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

