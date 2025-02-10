Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 936,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,924,000 after acquiring an additional 57,976 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $114,474,000 after acquiring an additional 227,056 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 493,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $229.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

