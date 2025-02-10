SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Green Dot by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Green Dot by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $409.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.60 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,376,787 shares in the company, valued at $56,671,334.98. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $3,973,578.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,708,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,592,835.44. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,180 shares of company stock worth $10,071,696. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

