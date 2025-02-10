SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $157,000 in BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on BKV. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BKV from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.
BKV Stock Up 0.7 %
BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BKV Corporation will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BKV Company Profile
BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BKV
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Volatility ETFs to Help You Profit from Market Chaos
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Lam Research: Is a NAND Upgrade Cycle the Next Growth Catalyst?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.