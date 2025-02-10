SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $157,000 in BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BKV. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BKV from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

BKV Stock Up 0.7 %

BKV stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. BKV Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BKV Corporation will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

