Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,485 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFLT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

