MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.20.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $229.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

