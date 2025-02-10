SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,897.32. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

