Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 10.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 134,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $861.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.07. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

