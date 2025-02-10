Financial Freedom LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $129.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

