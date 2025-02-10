Consolidated Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $129.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.