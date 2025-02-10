Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 08th

Robinhood Markets, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, MoneyLion, and BTC Digital are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that are directly or indirectly involved in the crypto industry. These stocks can include companies that mine, trade, or provide services related to cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, or digital assets. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on traditional stock exchanges or trading platforms to gain exposure to the growing crypto market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,890,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,924,428. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,204,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,621,164. Bitfarms has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $643.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.64.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,856. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,237. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 2.04.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,654,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,176,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 3.46. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

ML stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.36. 118,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.70 million, a PE ratio of 397.09 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $106.82.

BTC Digital (METX)

METX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. 484,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,951. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

