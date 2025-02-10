Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) Critical Comparison

Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV – Get Free Report) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Paylocity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Debt Resolve and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A Paylocity 14.76% 22.93% 5.62%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity 0 2 14 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Debt Resolve and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Paylocity has a consensus price target of $233.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Paylocity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Debt Resolve and Paylocity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paylocity $1.40 billion 8.18 $206.77 million $3.90 52.78

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Debt Resolve.

Summary

Paylocity beats Debt Resolve on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Debt Resolve

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection. It also provides human resources (HR) software solutions for employee self-service, compliance, HR edge, data analytics, and workflows and documents, as well as human resource management system; talent management system for recruiting, onboarding, performance, compensation, and learning; and benefits administration software. In addition, the company offers employee experience platform for community, employee voice, recognition and rewards, video, and modern workforce index; HR reporting software; and mobile HR solutions. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company serves for-profit and non-profit organizations across industries, including business services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, restaurants, retail, technology, and others. It sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

