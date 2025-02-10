Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – February 08th

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, and Wynn Resorts are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to publicly traded companies based in China, whose shares are traded on stock exchanges like the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investors can buy and sell these stocks to invest in Chinese companies and potentially profit from their performance in the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $32.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,390.00. The stock had a trading volume of 461,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,468. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,133.46 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,278.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,343.36.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.92 and a 200 day moving average of $286.14. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $411.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 215.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,991. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86.

