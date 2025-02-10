Top Digital Media Stocks To Consider – February 08th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Magnite, Digital Realty Trust, and BCE are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate within the digital media industry, which includes online advertising, social media platforms, streaming services, and online content providers. Investors interested in digital media stocks often seek to capitalize on the growth and potential profitability of companies at the forefront of the digital media landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.71. 39,472,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.07. 2,692,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,013. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $628.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.63.

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

MGNI stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 11,715,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,613. Magnite has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 352.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $168.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.14 and a 200-day moving average of $168.24. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

NYSE:BCE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.14. 7,888,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 184.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

