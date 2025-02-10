IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 168,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 48.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its stake in IDEX by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $195.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

