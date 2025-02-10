Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $141.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $103.64 and a 1-year high of $142.76.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.10%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

