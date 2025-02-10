Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Corpay by 43.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $375.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.51. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

