Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,039,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 166,986.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,548,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,966 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,012,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 106,456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

