Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $134.10 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.42 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $133.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.