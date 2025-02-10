Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $188.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.68 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

