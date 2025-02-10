Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 53,800 Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,350,000.
Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF Stock Performance
Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55.
