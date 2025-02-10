Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $28.12.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.