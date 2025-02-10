Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $82.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $89.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

