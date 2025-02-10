Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $44.51 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

